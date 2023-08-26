New Paris National Trail finally found a way to top Lewisburg Tri-County North 28-21 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

New Paris National Trail took an early lead by forging a 12-7 margin over Lewisburg Tri-County North after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Lewisburg Tri-County North took the lead 21-20 to start the final quarter.

The Panthers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Blazers won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

The last time New Paris National Trail and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 33-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.