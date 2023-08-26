West Alexandria Twin Valley South scored early and often in a 42-13 win over Arcanum in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South darted in front of Arcanum 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 21-6 in the last stanza.

The last time West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Arcanum played in a 28-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

