West Jefferson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-13 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

West Jefferson darted in front of Bainbridge Paint Valley 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders opened a modest 28-13 gap over the Bearcats at the intermission.

West Jefferson charged to a 42-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, West Jefferson and Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

