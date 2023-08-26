Defense dominated as Ironton Rock Hill pitched a 28-0 shutout of Willow Wood Symmes Valley at Ironton Rock Hill High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ironton Rock Hill a 28-0 lead over Willow Wood Symmes Valley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

