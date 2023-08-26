A suffocating defense helped Marion Elgin handle Morral Ridgedale 32-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Marion Elgin opened with a 6-0 advantage over Morral Ridgedale through the first quarter.

The Comets’ offense stormed in front for a 20-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Marion Elgin charged to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

