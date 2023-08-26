Coal Grove rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-6 win over Lucasville Valley during this Ohio football game.

Last season, Coal Grove and Lucasville Valley squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Lucasville Valley faced off against Portsmouth and Coal Grove took on Greenup County on Aug. 18 at Coal Grove High School.

