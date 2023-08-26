Ravenna Southeast handed Vienna Mathews a tough 48-28 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates registered a 34-12 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Ravenna Southeast steamrolled to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Mustangs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Vienna Mathews faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton.

