Leavittsburg LaBrae sent Youngstown Valley Christian home scoreless in a 20-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Leavittsburg LaBrae darted in front of Youngstown Valley Christian 7-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Eagles 13-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 40-12 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Cortland Lakeview on Aug. 18 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

