North Jackson Jackson-Milton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-14 victory over Newton Falls in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Newton Falls through the first quarter.

The Bluejays registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Newton Falls rallied in the third quarter by making it 40-6.

The Tigers tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Newton Falls played in a 16-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Vienna Mathews.

