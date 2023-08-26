A suffocating defense helped Toronto handle East Palestine 48-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Toronto opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Palestine through the first quarter.

The Red Knights registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Toronto roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Toronto and East Palestine squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

