Salineville Southern Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-6 win against Columbiana Crestview in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Salineville Southern Local took an early lead by forging a 16-0 margin over Columbiana Crestview after the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 32-6 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana Crestview squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

