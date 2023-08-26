McDonald posted a narrow 21-14 win over Columbiana for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Clippers 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McDonald and Columbiana squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.