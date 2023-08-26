Cincinnati Gamble Montessori dented the scoreboard first, but Middletown Madison responded to earn a 21-6 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Middletown Madison as the first quarter ended.

The Mohawks’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Gators at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Mohawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Gators 7-0 in the last stanza.

