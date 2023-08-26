Waynesville finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 24-20 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rams fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Waynesville squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.