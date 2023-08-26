St. Bernard-Elmwood Place dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-7 win over Cincinnati Finneytown in an Ohio high school football matchup.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cincinnati Finneytown after the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 15-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Attica on Aug. 18 at Attica High School.

