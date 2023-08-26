West Portsmouth West trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 31-14 win over Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Portsmouth started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over West Portsmouth West at the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

West Portsmouth West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Portsmouth.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Senators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Portsmouth squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Portsmouth High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Portsmouth squared off with Lucasville Valley in a football game.

