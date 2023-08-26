A suffocating defense helped Piketon handle Oak Hill 34-0 at Piketon High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Piketon took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Oak Hill after the first quarter.

The Redstreaks opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Oaks at halftime.

Piketon charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Piketon and Oak Hill faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.