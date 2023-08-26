South Point knocked off Albany Alexander 27-14 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 26.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

South Point enjoyed a narrow margin over Albany Alexander with a 21-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Pointers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, South Point and Albany Alexander faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Albany Alexander faced off against Waterford and South Point took on Ashland Boyd County on Aug. 18 at South Point High School.

