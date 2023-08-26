Hicksville dominated Swanton 28-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Aces opened a narrow 20-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Aces outscored the Bulldogs 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

