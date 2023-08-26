Wickliffe dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-12 win over Ashtabula St. John at Ashtabula Saint John on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Blue Devils registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Fighting Heralds.

Wickliffe roared to a 48-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Heralds tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

