A swift early pace pushed Smithville past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas Friday 51-8 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Smithville a 14-0 lead over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Smithies’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Smithville jumped to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Smithies prevailed.

The last time Smithville and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 63-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

