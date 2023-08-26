Waverly pushed past Chillicothe Zane Trace for a 42-28 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Waverly took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Chillicothe Zane Trace after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Pioneers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers and the Pioneers each scored in the final quarter.

