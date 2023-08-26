Lawrenceburg topped Cleves Taylor 10-7 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lawrenceburg and Cleves Taylor locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Lawrenceburg and Cleves Taylor squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Lawrenceburg High School.

