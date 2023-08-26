Hebron Lakewood topped Baltimore Liberty Union 28-23 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hebron Lakewood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union through the first quarter.

The Lions trimmed the margin to make it 14-10 at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The Lancers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

