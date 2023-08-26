Hubbard controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Greenville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Hubbard a 27-0 lead over Greenville.

Hubbard breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Trojans were both scoreless.

The last time Hubbard and Greenville played in a 8-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

