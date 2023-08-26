Mentor Lake Catholic knocked off Parma Heights Holy Name 39-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Mentor Lake Catholic moved in front of Parma Heights Holy Name 25-13 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Cougars cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

Recently on Aug. 18, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a football game.

