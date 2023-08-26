Youngstown Ursuline controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-7 victory over Parma Padua Franciscan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Youngstown Ursuline opened with a 24-7 advantage over Parma Padua Franciscan through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a huge 32-7 gap over the Bruins at halftime.

Youngstown Ursuline thundered to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Parma Padua Franciscan faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

