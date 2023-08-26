Xenia overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 37-7 win over Dayton West Carrollton for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Dayton West Carrollton started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Xenia at the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneers kept a 13-7 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Xenia roared to a 30-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Buccaneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Xenia and Dayton West Carrollton faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Xenia High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Xenia squared off with Beavercreek in a football game.

