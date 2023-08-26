Troy sent Greenville home scoreless in a 58-0 decision at Greenville High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Troy opened with a 21-0 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Green Wave at halftime.

Troy steamrolled to a 58-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Troy and Greenville played in a 61-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

