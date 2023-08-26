Sidney rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-14 win over Riverside Stebbins in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Sidney took an early lead by forging a 28-7 margin over Riverside Stebbins after the first quarter.

Riverside Stebbins rallied in the third quarter by making it 28-14.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Riverside Stebbins and Sidney played in a 34-27 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

