Vandalia Butler unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Piqua 27-3 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 7-0 lead over Piqua.

The Aviators’ offense moved in front for a 10-3 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Vandalia Butler jumped to a 13-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Aviators put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 14-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Piqua and Vandalia Butler faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

