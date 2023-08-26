Tipp City Tippecanoe unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fairborn 27-6 Friday in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Tipp City Tippecanoe took an early lead by forging a 3-0 margin over Fairborn after the first quarter.

The Skyhawks came from behind to grab the advantage 6-3 at halftime over the Red Devils.

Tipp City Tippecanoe broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-6 lead over Fairborn.

The Red Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Skyhawks 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Fairborn faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

