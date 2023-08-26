Uniontown Green knocked off Canfield South Range 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Uniontown Green darted ahead of Canfield South Range 21-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

