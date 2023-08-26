Madison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willoughby South 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Madison a 7-0 lead over Willoughby South.

The Blue Streaks registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Madison breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Streaks outscored the Rebels 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Willoughby South and Madison played in a 29-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

