Mason grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Oak Hills on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Mason opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Mason pulled over Cincinnati Oak Hills 24-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Comets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Highlanders’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Mason High School.

