Milford raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 34-29 win over Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Milford pulled in front of Lebanon 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Lebanon showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-17.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Milford and Lebanon squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Milford High School.

