Westerville South posted a narrow 33-30 win over Westerville Central in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Westerville South opened with a 12-7 advantage over Westerville Central through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 19-7 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Westerville Central inched back to a 26-21 deficit.

The Wildcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Warhawks’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville Central faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

