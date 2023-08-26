Upper Arlington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sunbury Big Walnut 41-14 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Upper Arlington opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sunbury Big Walnut through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened a towering 27-7 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-14.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Bears added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

