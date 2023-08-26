Westerville North was shaken, but pushed past Grove City Central Crossing for a 42-21 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The start wasn’t the problem for Grove City Central Crossing, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Westerville North through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-7 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Westerville North and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.