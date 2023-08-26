An early dose of momentum helped New Middletown Springfield Local to a 42-7 runaway past Brookfield on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

New Middletown Springfield Local took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Brookfield after the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

New Middletown Springfield Local charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Brookfield and New Middletown Springfield Local squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

