Lisbon fought ahead of Fairport Harbor Fairport 14-6 in a close game in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Blue Devils opened a meager 14-6 gap over the Skippers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lisbon and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

