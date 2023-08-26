Hilliard Davidson dismissed Grove City by a 48-21 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Hilliard Davidson took an early lead by forging a 10-0 margin over Grove City after the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 31-7 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Hilliard Davidson steamrolled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Grove City squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Grove City High School.

