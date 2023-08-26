Hilliard Bradley knocked off Hilliard Darby 28-10 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Hilliard Bradley darted in front of Hilliard Darby 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Jaguars and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Hilliard Bradley jumped to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-10.

The last time Hilliard Bradley and Hilliard Darby played in a 19-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.