Newcomerstown sent Beallsville home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Newcomerstown opened with an 8-0 advantage over Beallsville through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a towering 20-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Beallsville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Newcomerstown High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.