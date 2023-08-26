Garrettsville Garfield’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warren John F. Kennedy 61-26 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 26.

Garrettsville Garfield took an early lead by forging a 27-19 margin over Warren John F. Kennedy after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Garrettsville Garfield jumped to a 53-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The G-Men put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 8-7 in the last stanza.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Garrettsville Garfield played in a 22-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren Champion and Garrettsville Garfield took on Middlefield Cardinal on Aug. 18 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

