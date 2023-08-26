Kettering Alter’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Thurgood Marshall 49-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Kettering Alter and Dayton Thurgood Marshall played in a 49-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Kettering Alter faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Thurgood Marshall took on Cincinnati Dohn Community on Aug. 17 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

