Defense dominated as St. Clairsville pitched a 54-0 shutout of Martins Ferry in an Ohio high school football matchup.

St. Clairsville jumped in front of Martins Ferry 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils opened a mammoth 41-0 gap over the Purple Riders at halftime.

St. Clairsville roared to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Red Devils outscored the Purple Riders 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Martins Ferry squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.

