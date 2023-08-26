Beavercreek left no doubt in recording a 62-7 win over Dayton Ponitz in Ohio high school football on Aug. 26.

Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Dayton Ponitz 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 49-7 intermission margin at the Golden Panthers’ expense.

Beavercreek steamrolled to a 55-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Beavers outscored the Golden Panthers 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beavercreek and Dayton Ponitz squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Germantown Valley View and Beavercreek took on Xenia on Aug. 17 at Xenia High School.

