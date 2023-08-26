Washington Court House Washington eventually beat Mt. Orab Western Brown 39-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Lions opened a thin 12-6 gap over the Broncos at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Mt. Orab Western Brown inched back to an 18-14 deficit.

The Blue Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Broncos 21-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Washington Court House Washington squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

