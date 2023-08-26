Wilmington posted a narrow 24-21 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Wilmington and Washington Court House Miami Trace fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Wilmington a 24-21 lead over Washington Court House Miami Trace.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Wilmington squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.